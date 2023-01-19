2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of “expiration of your executive service appointment” on Dec. 27, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests. Though officials gave no reasons for the firings, Gov. Bill Lee’s office has previously said without elaborating that two individuals were let go in connection with the report’s findings.