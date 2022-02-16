2 San Francisco Democrats head to runoff for Assembly seat Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 7:11 p.m.
1 of3 David Campos attends a news conference in San Francisco, on Nov. 23, 2020. Some people in San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative assembly member in the special election on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former supervisor Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness, and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of the city. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, right, stands next to Mayor London Breed, left, and former City Attorney Dennis Herrera as he speaks during a news conference on Sept. 29, 2021 in San Francisco. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, some people in San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative assembly member in a special election. The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness, and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of the city. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File) Lea Suzuki/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Democrats appear headed to a June runoff election in the race to represent part of San Francisco in the state Assembly.
Matt Haney, who sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and former Supervisor David Campos both garnered the most votes in Tuesday's contest but neither collected more than 50%, the threshold to win outright.