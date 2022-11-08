2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers

LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election.
In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election.