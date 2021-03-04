2 Bend residents injured in small plane crash

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — Two Bend residents were injured Wednesday when their single-engine plane hit a treetop and crashed in a field while trying to land at Sisters Eagle Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

KTVZ reports Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a report just before 5:45 p.m. of a plane crash into a field, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies arrived in about two minutes and learned two people had been in the plane at the time of the crash and got out on their own afterward, Janes said.

The pilot, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Janes said.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man, had minor injuries and was evaluated by medics at the scene.

Janes said an initial investigation determined the pilot was trying to land and made contact with the landing strip before going airborne again, headed southwest and struck the top of a tree before hitting the ground and stopping in a dry pond on private property, he said.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the 1972 Cessna 172G is owned by Outlaw Aviation LLC of Sisters.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a follow-up investigation of the crash, the sergeant said.