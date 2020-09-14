1st trials since March moving forward this week in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine is preparing this week for the first trials since March.

In Penobscot County, a man charged in a 2017 killing in Cherryfield is going on trial on a murder charge. In Kennebec County, two juries already have been selected for a couple of drunken-driving trials.

Judges, clerks, attorneys and advocates are watching closely for potential pitfalls for trials held during a pandemic.

“What happens or doesn’t happen will affect what happens or doesn’t happen across the state,” Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen told the Portland Press Herald.

In Bangor, the clerk’s office summoned more potential jurors that usual.

The questionnaire included questions about hardships caused by the pandemic. The court is excusing those who have concerns related to COVID-19. That includes a medical condition that puts them at higher risk.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

NEW CASES

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 42 new cases of the virus in the state on Monday.

The number of people who have tested positive in Maine stands at 4,903 while the number of patients who have died in Maine is 136, the Maine CDC reported.

The seven-day average for new cases per day was about 30, which was about four more than it was a week ago.

The COVID-19 illness results in mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.