1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn't cry over dead wife and son

The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted at the attorney's double murder trial Thursday that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes.
During the first day of testimony, jurors watched Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene's body camera footage from the crime scene at Murdaugh's South Carolina hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. The footage shows Greene questioning Murdaugh and protecting the crime scene, since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were obviously dead.