1st Tennessee attorney permanently disbarred under new rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a Dickson County attorney under new rules that prevent him from ever practicing law in Tennessee again.

Jackie Garton was convicted of stealing more than $1 million from a trust belonging to the 14-year-old daughter of a Tennessee state trooper who was killed by a tractor-trailer truck in 2005, according to a news release from the court.

The money was part of a $2 million wrongful death settlement. The theft was not discovered until after the woman had graduated from college and wanted to start a business.

Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years. The state's high court amended that rule earlier this year. Garton is the first attorney to be permanently disbarred under the new rule.