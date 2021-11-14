1969 heist solved after man's 'unassuming' life in hiding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery — one of the biggest in Cleveland's history — was closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible.
Theodore John Conrad, 20, was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out at the end of his workday on a Friday with a paper bag containing $215,000, authorities said. That's the equivalent of more than $1.7 million in 2021 dollars. The theft wasn't discovered until a few days later, and Conrad was never seen again.