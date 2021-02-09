17-year-old suspect suffers minor injury in police shooting

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold say a 17-year-old suspect is recovering from a minor graze wound after being shot by a police officer.

KTVI-TV reports that police responded Monday afternoon to a reported drug deal on a business parking lot. The suspect was ordered to get out of his car but police say he tried to run over an officer. The officer pulled his gun and shot at the suspect.

The 17-year-old then allegedly tried to back into a second officer's vehicle, prompting that officer to fire his gun, too.

The suspect was struck once and taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt.