17 new deaths attributed to coronavirus reported in Indiana

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday attributed 17 new deaths to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,132.

The department also announced there are 645 additional positive cases of the virus in Indiana, bringing that number to 4,726. Department officials noted that while the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady.

The health department reported another 114 probable deaths from COVID-19, which aren’t included in the total deaths. Those are deaths for which COVID-19 are listed as a contributing cause, but there was no positive test.

Marion County on Sunday had the most new cases of coronavirus, with 193. Other counties with significant increases in cases are Cass with 70, Lake with 43, Johnson with 38, Tippecanoe with 36 and White with 25.

Health officials also announced five new drive-thru testing clinics that will open this week. The testing will be available to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders or essential workers, high-risk state residents showing coronavirus symptom. Officials say those seeking testing should bring driver’s license or other state-issued identification card.