16-year-old fatally shot during dispute in Connecticut park

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in a park in Windsor Locks, police said Thursday.

Police tell the Hartford Courant that the shooting was reported after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Pesci Park. Officers found the teenager lying near a baseball field with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Police said the gunman pulled out a semiautomatic handgun during a dispute at the playground and fired several times. They said the shooter fled in a dark Lexus.