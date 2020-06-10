16 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sixteen more people have died in Indiana with coronavirus infections, giving the state 2,355 deaths of those with confirmed or presumed infections since mid-March, health officials said Wednesday.

Most of the newly recorded deaths happened Monday or Tuesday, but others happened as far back as May 24, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The latest state statistics include 15 deaths of people who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing that death toll to 2,173. Officials added one more presumptive death, giving the state 182 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

An additional 339 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed across Indiana, the health department said. That boosts the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 38,337 since the first was recorded in early March.