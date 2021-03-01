13 alleged San Jose gang members nabbed in string of crimes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen alleged gang members suspected in a string of crimes throughout Santa Clara County, including attempted murder and armed robberies that targeted gardeners, were arrested during an weeklong effort by several law enforcement agencies, authorities said Monday.

Eleven adults and two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were among those arrested in San Jose between Feb. 17 and 24, said San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

Detectives who executed search warrants at several homes found multiple firearms, gang paraphernalia, drugs, and dozens of stolen items, he said.

The gang targeted local gardeners and landscapers while the victims were away from their vehicles. But some thefts of their equipment became robberies when the suspects used force or brandished weapons prior to fleeing the scene, Camarillo said.

The adults were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and the juveniles were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.