11 South Carolina horses infected with mosquito-borne virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mosquito-borne illness with a high fatality rate for horses has been detected in nearly a dozen horses across South Carolina, according to environmental control officials.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis was detected in 11 horses in eight counties across the state, South Carolina's department of health and environmental control announced Thursday.

The cases were found in Aiken, Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington and Marion counties from July 10 to Aug. 21, officials said.

The disease, which can cause stumbling, poor coordination, paralysis and other symptoms in the animals, is known to have a 90% fatality rate.

The virus can also infect humans, causing symptoms such as fever, headaches and nausea, though 96% of people do not develop symptoms, according to health officials.

The department advised people to use insect repellant, wear long sleeves and pants and keep properties clear of standing water.