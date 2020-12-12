$100,000 federal grant to aid university forensics training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A $100,000 federal grant will assist a law enforcement education program at Jacksonville State University.

The money, announced Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, will help fund a forensics training program that helps police officers learn how to recognize, collect and preserve evidence from crime scenes.

The university's Center for Applied Forensics will conduct sessions for rural and smaller police departments and sheriff’s offices. The money comes from the Justice Department.

“I commend JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics providing this training to give our law enforcement officers the necessary knowledge and tools to serve and protect their communities,” Ivey said in a statement.

The grant is administered by the state.