10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 11:47 a.m.
1 of11 Ultra-Orthodox men carry the bodies of Moshe Englard, 14, and his brother, Joshua, 12, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Mourners carry the body of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 others early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 An ultra-Orthodox youth watches the funeral of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Mourners attend the funeral of a person who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Mourners attend the funeral of Moshe Ben Shalom at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. Moshe Ben Shalom and several others died and others were injured during a stampede at Lag BaOmer celebrations, a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mt. Meron, northern Israel early Friday. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Mourners carry the body of a person who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn during the funeral of Moshe Ben Shalom at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. Moshe Ben Shalom and several others died and others were injured during a stampede at Lag BaOmer celebrations, a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mt. Meron, northern Israel early Friday. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
JERUSALEM (AP) — At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued.
Four Americans, a Canadian and a man from Argentina were also among those killed. Two families each lost two children. The youngest victim was nine years old.