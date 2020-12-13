https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/1-person-fatally-shot-outside-Woburn-sports-bar-15798121.php
1 person fatally shot outside Woburn sports bar
WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed in a shooting outside a sports bar in Woburn on Saturday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Police responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. outside Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille Restaurant on Mishawum Road. The district attorney's office said it did not appear to be a random shooting and that there is no threat to the public.
The victim's name was not immediately released.
Police told NBC Boston that a shooter fired more than 20 rounds outside the bar, hitting one person. Police were looking for the shooter on Sunday.
