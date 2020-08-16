1 person dead in Bristol mobile home fire

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Bristol.

A 911 caller reported the fire at a mobile home Saturday afternoon, according to the state fire marshal.

One person inside died. The victim hasn't been identified, and an autopsy is planned for Sunday.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire, but they reminded people to take safety precautions such as maintaining working smoke alarms and keeping exits clear of debris.