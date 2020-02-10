https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/1-person-dead-after-house-fire-in-central-15044869.php
1 person dead after house fire in central Wisconsin
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (AP) — One person is dead after an early Monday house fire in central Wisconsin, authorities said.
Crews were called just after 2 a.m. Monday to the home in Clintonville. Firefighters found a body when they entered the house.
Officials said there was a language barrier between the caller and dispatcher that made it difficult to get to the location.
The Wisconsin state fire marshal is helping investigate, WLUK-TV reported.
