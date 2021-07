FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man and two women were discovered shot and killed inside a Long Island house on Friday, and a baby was found in the home unharmed, police said.

Suffolk County authorities went to the home on Overlook Drive in Farmingville, New York, around noon, after getting a 911 call from a relative who had come by the house, Suffolk County Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer told Newsday.