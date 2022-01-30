1 killed by deputy in pursuit of armed robbery suspect

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — One person is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy following an armed robbery at a convenience store and chase in southern Washington on Saturday, authorities said.

The suspect in the robbery in the Orchards area drove away in a stolen vehicle and was chased as he traveled toward Battle Ground, where he then fled on foot, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday. The suspect contacted a homeowner of a nearby residence and, as police responded and contacted those involved, a Clark County sheriff's deputy fired his gun, hitting one person who eventually died, the sheriff's office said.