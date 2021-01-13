1 killed, another person injured in shooting at Raytown home

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a Raytown home, police.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home and saw a man walking around inside. He refused commands to come outside, Raytown police Capt. Dyon Harper said in a news release.

After a standoff that lasted about an hour, the man came to the door. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical condition, Harper said.

Police found a second man fatally shot inside the home.

No names or further details have been released.