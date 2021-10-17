1 killed, 7 hurt in shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded Sunday at Grambling State University in the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the campus quad, according to social media posts from the university. The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, and the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victims’ identities haven’t been released.