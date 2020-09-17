https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/1-killed-2-critically-injured-in-Philly-shooting-15573551.php
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Philly shooting that hit 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One person was killed and two are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday in Philadelphia that injured four people, police said.
Officers went to a basketball court in the Spring Garden neighborhood at about 8:10 p.m. and found four victims. A 19-year-old man shot in the torso is in critical condition, and a man shot in the lower back is in extremely critical condition, police said. They both were taken to a hospital.
Another 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A public information officer didn't immediately know the victim's age or gender.
Police said they are still investigating and will provide more information when it's available.
View Comments