1 killed, 1 wounded outside New Jersey gathering

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting in Englewood, the third homicide in Bergen County in a week, authorities said.

The two victims had been at a gathering and were found in the roadway opposite Ebenezer Baptist Church following shots reported shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, the county prosecutor’s office said.

Douglas Perry, 43, of Newark died at a hospital and a 29-year-old man remained hospitalized. Officials said multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire and shell casings littered the ground.

Elsewhere in the county, a 51-year-old Cresskill woman was stabbed to death early Monday and her body dumped in a Teaneck creek. A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were arrested. A day later and less than a mile away, a Dumont mother of three was stabbed to death, and a man was arrested and charged.