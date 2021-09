MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has died after exchanging gunfire with a Tennessee police officer as a law enforcement anti-gang unit tried to serve arrest warrants inside a home in Memphis. Two officers were injured, including a deputy cut by glass as he jumped through a window, authorities said.

Memphis police and Shelby County deputies were fired upon after entering the home Thursday and at least one returned fire before the officers escaped, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.