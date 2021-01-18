1 dead in crash after motorcycles go wrong way on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday night after a collision involving multiple vehicles amid a wave of motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles driving the wrong direction on the Bay Bridge in California.

Multiple videos posted online and shared by news outlets showed dozens of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs cutting through traffic on the bridge that runs between San Francisco and Oakland. As night fell, some bikes were recorded driving against traffic for unknown reasons.

California Highway Patrol tweeted the person who died was a passenger on a motorcycle. The person wasn't immediately identified.