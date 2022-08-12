1 dead amid 'restless' monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino.
One person died about midnight despite being pulled by firefighters from a roiling flood-control channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area, Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels said Friday. The Clark County coroner did not immediately report the person’s identity or cause of death.