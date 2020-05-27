1 dead after fire engulfs house in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after fire broke out at a St. Louis home.

The fire was reported about 6 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story brick home in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

