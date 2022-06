SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) — A drive-by shooting at a South Carolina high school graduation party killed a woman and wounded seven other people.

About 150 people were at a party near the town of Summerton when the shooting started at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told news outlets.

He said the shooting may have been gang related, but didn't know if any of the victims had been specifically targeted.

Audrionna Kind, 32, of Summerton, died Sunday, Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell said.

The majority of the wounded were teenagers, ages 13, 14, 17 and two age 15. The other two victims were 12 and 36.