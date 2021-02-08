1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near illegal Tacoma club

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Tacoma over the weekend.

The shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club operating on McKinley Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

Officers found one man dead at the scene. Another man had serious injuries and a woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, KING5 reported. A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries.

The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

A neighbor said illicit activity has been going on for about five months and he fears an innocent home or neighbor could be hit by gunfire. The Tacoma Police Department said it is working with other city agencies to address the issue.