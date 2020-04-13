1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Maine car crash

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a 55-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Windham.

The Sunday afternoon crash killed Rodney Johnson, police said. They said Johnson was driving a vehicle that left a roadway and struck a utility pole. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger, Richard LaChance, 60, of Standish, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Maine Medical Center.

Police said the crash is under investigation and speed appears to be a factor.