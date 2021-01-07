1 Alabama man dead, second arrested during Capitol violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 1 Alabama man dead, second arrested during Capitol violence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One Alabama man is dead and another is facing weapons charges following the violence at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

District of Columbia police said Kevin D. Greeson, 55, of Athens died of a medical emergency during the fracas on Wednesday.

Officials did not release additional details about the circumstances of Greeson's death.

Another north Alabama man, Lonnie Zoffman of Falkville, is facing charges of carrying a pistol without a license and having an unregistered gun and ammunition, police said in a statement.

Zoffman could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.