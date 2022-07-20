$1.8B semiconductor plant planned next to Purdue's campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — SkyWater Technology announced plans Wednesday to build a $1.8 million semiconductor manufacturing and research center adjacent to Purdue University's main campus that's expected to create 750 new jobs within five years of its opening.

Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater aims to build the 600,000-square-foot plant at Purdue's Discovery Park District, a 400-acre, mixed-use development adjacent to the West Lafayette campus that gives investing companies access to Purdue faculty experts.