1,382 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 7 confirmed deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday 1,382 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven confirmed fatalities as a result.

The health department reported the numbers as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund that was set up with the United Way and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations has distributed more than $30 million in assistance.

The department reports the state has seen 252,353 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 8,186 deaths.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours were 31,363, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 4%. As of late Monday, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pritzker said the private donations given the COVID-19 Response Fund have been distributed to more than 114,000 families and non-profit groups. He said after nearly six months in operation, the fund will soon begin winding down operations.

The Democratic governor encouraged people to donate to any of the hundreds of non-profits which received direct or indirect grants from the fund.