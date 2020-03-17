$1.2M sex discrimination suit filed against hospital

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former pharmacist is suing Central Oregon's largest health care provider for $1.2 million saying the hospital maintained a hostile work environment that included gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit against St. Charles Health System Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, The Bulletin reported.

Martin worked for St. Charles s a staff pharmacist from March 2015 until she was fired in December 2019.

She says the work environment included jokes of a sexual nature, routine sexual innuendo, the showing of videos of partially clothed or nude women and the “comparison of bananas to penises,” the lawsuit states.

Martin claims she was subjected to different attendance standards than her male co-workers and was treated worse because she’s a woman. Martin claims that before she was fired, she “opposed, resisted and/or complained” about gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

She also says after she was terminated, St. Charles republished a false claim about her: that she provided a customer with incorrect information.

“We just received the lawsuit and are in the process of evaluating with counsel,” said hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman on Friday.