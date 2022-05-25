1.1 million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition RAHIM FAIEZ and LEE KEATH, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 2:50 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Nazia 30, who has lost four children due to severe malnutrition, holds her malnourished baby in a hospital in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 An Afghan mother sits by her child's bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 An Afghan mother helps her malnourished boy in he Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A doctor examines a malnourished child in he Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 An acute malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A mother holds her malnourished baby at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 An acute malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A doctor examines an acute malnourished boy at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A woman holds her malnourished baby at the Ataturk Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A malnourished girl treated at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Some 1.1 million Afghan children under the age of five will face malnutrition by the end of the year. , as hospitals wards are already packed with sick children . Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — In Afghanistan, 1.1 million children under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to the U.N., as increasing numbers of hungry, wasting-away children are brought into hospital wards.
U.N. and other aid agencies were able to stave off outright famine after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, rolling out a massive emergency aid program that fed millions.
Written By
RAHIM FAIEZ and LEE KEATH