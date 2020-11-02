https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Win-4-Midday-game-15695110.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Win 4 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Win 4 Midday" game were:
0-2-7-8
(zero, two, seven, eight)
