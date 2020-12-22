https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Two-Step-game-15820976.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Two Step' game
The Associated PressUpdated
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Two Step" game were:
05-07-25-33, Bonus: 4
(five, seven, twenty-five, thirty-three; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Most Popular
-
1
Tom Lounsbury: Handgun hunting memories
-
2
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
3
Gold in the swamplands – that’s our native tamarack
-
4
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
-
5
Parents convicted in 2009 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned
-
6
DAYS GONE BY: The Indian spiritual leader who visited Lake County
-
7
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
8
This desk bike is a great way to burn calories while you work
-
9
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
10
Baldwin senior anxious to start basketball season
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.