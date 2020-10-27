https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Take-5-game-15677070.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Take 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Take 5" game were:
04-06-10-14-38
(four, six, ten, fourteen, thirty-eight)
