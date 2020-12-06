https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-SuperCash-game-15779208.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-05-06-21-23-38, Doubler: N
(two, five, six, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
