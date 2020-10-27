https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-SuperCash-game-15676998.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
12-18-21-23-26-27, Doubler: N
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
