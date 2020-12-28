https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Show-Me-Cash-game-15830948.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Show Me Cash' game
The Associated PressUpdated
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Show Me Cash" game were:
03-08-11-27-33
(three, eight, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
