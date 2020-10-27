https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Show-Me-Cash-game-15676972.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Show Me Cash' game
The Associated PressUpdated
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Show Me Cash" game were:
06-07-15-18-39
(six, seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
3
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.