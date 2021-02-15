https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Roadrunner-Cash-game-15951211.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Roadrunner Cash" game were:
05-08-16-28-32
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
