Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Roadrunner Cash" game were:
05-16-19-29-32
(five, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
