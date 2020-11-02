https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Roadrunner-Cash-game-15692960.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Roadrunner Cash" game were:
02-13-14-24-34
(two, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
