https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Roadrunner-Cash-game-15677080.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
The Associated PressUpdated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Roadrunner Cash" game were:
09-13-14-20-21
(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
