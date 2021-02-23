Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

04-07-11-14-17-31-38-42-45-49-54-56-58-59-62-63-66-73-75-76, BE: 7

(four, seven, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: seven)