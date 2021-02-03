Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-06-09-20-21-30-31-32-36-39-41-48-50-52-61-62-67-79-80, BE: 20

(one, two, six, nine, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: twenty)